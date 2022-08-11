opinions wanted on this Phanteks case

Interested in hearing the good and the bad from owners of this case (any variation with or without window) https://www.newegg.com/black-phanteks-enthoo-pro-atx-full-tower/p/11-854-004. This case has enough drive bays for my 3.5" HDDs and 2.5" SSDs, with room to grow.
How about ease of system installation and maintenance. Also, do the plastic parts break with usage? I'm planning to install an AIO cooler like this one: https://www.amazon.com/ARCTIC-Liquid-reezer-All-One/dp/B07WNJCVNW
Case Fans: quiet or noisy? If you read the Amazon reviews, they are all over the place about fan noise. Besides, I have learned not to trust Amazon reviews. Too many bogus ones.
Key for me is 3 optical drive bays, because I still use an optical drive bay, plus a drive bay multi-format memory card reader, plus a drive bay "parts tray." Budget matters, but I'm willing to spend a few extra bucks to get a better product.
