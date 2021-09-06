Opinions Please: 38" 3840x1600 vs 42" 4K Monitor for Business 1st, Gaming 2nd

Hi guys



I'm considering replacing my current setup (attached, 1x 768 work laptop, 1x 1080p 24", 1x 1680x1050 22") with a larger single screen. Primarily for business, but I'm also going to game on it (not competitively, just on the odd evening.) I want to have more screen space but keep the PPI reasonably low so that I can still make out what some people are saying when they use their tiny fonts.



My current 24" 1080p is OK-ish, but I was looking for a 48" 4k screen so that I can have what is effectively 4x 1080p screens at 100% scaling. But what about a 38" ultrawide of 3440x1440 or 3840x1600?



Any suggestions on the concept, please? I don't do heavy graphics stuff, I'm a data architect/data engineer. What issues have you run into while gaming? I mainly/almost exclusively game GTAV, BF1, C&C Remastered, OpenTTD, DOSBox type of stuff. I'm looking forward to BF2042 and GTAV. (And yeah, my valiant and faithful little RX470 trying to push 4K or 3840x1600... lol)



Thank you.