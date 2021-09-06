Opinions Please: 38" 3840x1600 vs 42" 4K Monitor for Business 1st, Gaming 2nd

GDI Lord
Hi guys
I'm considering replacing my current setup (attached, 1x 768 work laptop, 1x 1080p 24", 1x 1680x1050 22") with a larger single screen. Primarily for business, but I'm also going to game on it (not competitively, just on the odd evening.) I want to have more screen space but keep the PPI reasonably low so that I can still make out what some people are saying when they use their tiny fonts.
My current 24" 1080p is OK-ish, but I was looking for a 48" 4k screen so that I can have what is effectively 4x 1080p screens at 100% scaling. But what about a 38" ultrawide of 3440x1440 or 3840x1600?
Any suggestions on the concept, please? I don't do heavy graphics stuff, I'm a data architect/data engineer. What issues have you run into while gaming? I mainly/almost exclusively game GTAV, BF1, C&C Remastered, OpenTTD, DOSBox type of stuff. I'm looking forward to BF2042 and GTAV. (And yeah, my valiant and faithful little RX470 trying to push 4K or 3840x1600... lol)
Thank you.
