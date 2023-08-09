Opinions on the Roku TV that they are now advertising on Roku free channels?

We have been watching the Great British Baking Show using our Roku stick. (It's a free program.) Lately we get 1-2 ads an hour for Roku TV. The ads are pretty stupid, really. "Just trust us," seems to be the underlying message. No real reasons to actually buy a Roku TV instead of the latest SamSung or LG.

Anyone have any opinions or perspectives on why buying a Roku TV is a good idea or a bad idea?
Is Roku itself the manufacturer? Or is someone else making the sets, and adding the Roku-specific features? Who? What are the specs?
 
I bought a Roku TV, and ditched cable. For me, it saved me about 175.00 per month. Cable was a additional 90.00 per month,, plus the additional shows that I wanted to watch "in prime" aka new releases were 40 per month. The rest were niche shows, and I realized I didn't need them.
 
