Opinions on the Roku TV that they are now advertising on Roku free channels?

We have been watching the Great British Baking Show using our Roku stick. (It's a free program.) Lately we get 1-2 ads an hour for Roku TV. The ads are pretty stupid, really. "Just trust us," seems to be the underlying message. No real reasons to actually buy a Roku TV instead of the latest SamSung or LG.
Anyone have any opinions or perspectives on why buying a Roku TV is a good idea or a bad idea?
Is Roku itself the manufacturer? Or is someone else making the sets, and adding the Roku-specific features? Who? What are the specs?
