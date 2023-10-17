opinions on Seagate Ironwolf or EXOS drives vs WD ex-Hitachi drives

When everything is on sale for Black Friday, I will get an 18 or 20 TB drive, but can't decide which brand or series. Many years ago I used Seagate but after some real problems I was a happy camper HGST customer. Since then I've bought a few WD external drives, some of which I've shucked.
I checked the BackBlaze 2023 Q2 stats, but they don't any drives above 16 TB and most drives are less than that.
