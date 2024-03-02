  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Opinions on MSI MAG X670e Tomahawk wifi

Thinking of going to AM5 and was wondering what people's opinions of the board are.
I haven't had a bad experience with any of the 3 or 4 Tomahawk series boards I've used lately. I wouldn't hesitate to try it if I were in the market for a X670E board.
 
Same here unless OP can find anything in particular people don’t like about that board.

I’ve had various also and they’ve all been solid.
 
Ordered one. Reading about 670 mobos it seems all brands have something quirky going on. . Will see what BIOS it comes with. Getting a 7900X3D and 32Gb GSKill Flare X5 to go with it.

