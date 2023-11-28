Opinions as to if I need more fans

MazerRakham
I wanted opinions as to whether or not I needed any additional fans for my current setup.
My hardware is as follows:
CPU - Intel Core i7-12700K Alder Lake (12th gen)
Cooler - Noctua NH-D15S
Case - Corsair 750D Airflow Edition
GPU - Asus ROG STRIX 3090
Fans - 2 front intake fans : CORSAIR ML140 LED Elite (82.9 CFM)
2 rear exhaust fans : Noctua NF-A14 PWM (82.52 CFM)
I have included a diagram roughly depicting my current case setup:
My question is, would an additional 120mm fan underneath my graphics card help? And by how much? The fans of the graphics card draw in air to cool the GPU, so a bottom intake fan makes some intrinsic sense, however I have seen other people post that the "turbulence" created by an intake fan underneath a graphics card is counterintuitively bad for the card's temps.
Additionally, if I had an intake fan at the bottom, should I then put an additional exhaust fan at the top?
P.S. the question marks (?) on the diagram depict where I'm thinking of getting fans.
Thanks in advance.
