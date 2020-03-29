Opinions about Intel Pro 1500 and 2500 series SSDs

I'm looking for opinions on using these drives for cheap SSD upgrades for older computers. I still do a lot of upgrades on older computers (many in the 10-15 year old range), often with CPUs like a Q6600. Despite the age of the CPU, they are generally still enough for basic office and web tasks and these systems still seem to get a huge boost from moving to an SSD instead of a mechanical drive. I always like to keep a few spare cheap SSDs handy for when I can perform these upgrades for people.



These drives have caught my eye because they seem to have a great cost per gigabyte ratio. When talking about something like a Samsung SSD, you can often find used ~128GB drives in the ~$20 range, but ~256GB drives tend to be closer to the $40 range most of the time. These Intel drives are notable because I can usually find 180GB models in the $20-$25 range. IMO 180GB is a much more usable capacity compared to 128GB, and yet still for half the price of a 256GB Samsung drive.



Is there anything about these drives that I should be wary of? Anything what would negate the extra storage space advantage they have over something like a 128GB Samsung SSD?