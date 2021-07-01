Opinion: Why isnt this more popular?

Hello, I was thinking about power supplies earlier, and I remembered seeing one a while ago with (what I think are) pretty cool modular cables:I like the round design, I like how the mesh around the wires fits neatly inside the pluggy bit. I guess it just looks symmetrical, like a coax cable vs ethernet.Do you prefer that design to the standard 6/8 pin setups? If not, why?I havent seen too many PSUs with this design, im not sure if thats due to popularity or maybe the additional cost? Functionally, I can see at least one reason why the standard 6/8 setup is better, and thats if you need to modify/replace/make cables for it. You can get standard sized ends, pins, crimpers etc.. from pretty much anywhere, and you can modify existing power cables from other PSU's as well. The circle plugs dont really have that luxury.What are your thoughts [H]?