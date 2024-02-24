Opinion, repair or not, 6900xt

I have a bad 6900xt. It just went dead. No burns, sparks, or shorts, no smell.
I got a quote from a repair tech in KY to repair it for 150 plus any parts.
Do you think it is worth it? It's still considered a fast card but getting older. Should I just pass on it? I want a 7900xtx anyways.
My thinking was repair it, if it is fixable, and then use it, skip 7900 gen and wait for 8000 series gpu. I don't know. I have a 7800 x3d that is brand new and uselessly sitting here with no gpu.
