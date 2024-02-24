Opinion, repair or not, 6900xt

I have a bad 6900xt. It just went dead. No burns, sparks, or shorts, no smell.

I got a quote from a repair tech in KY to repair it for 150 plus any parts.

Do you think it is worth it? It's still considered a fast card but getting older. Should I just pass on it? I want a 7900xtx anyways.

My thinking was repair it, if it is fixable, and then use it, skip 7900 gen and wait for 8000 series gpu. I don't know. I have a 7800 x3d that is brand new and uselessly sitting here with no gpu.
 
I’d have it repaired.

Did they say what’s actually wrong with it?
 
This is a solid plan. I can honestly say I have no regrets with my 6800XT and at current pricing, nothing I can get is a reasonable upgrade for it. Hopefully next gen will raise the bar to the point I consider it.
 
I’d fix it for $150 . Worst case scenario you can resell it for $400ish and recoup $250 instead of a dead card worth $0. 6900 is still a great card
 
Yeah I second this. I'm not sure how much he charges... but how much effort he puts in to troubleshoot hard to diagnose problems and he could probably reball the core in his sleep with how many I've seen.

And yes I would repair it for around $150.
 
he is the guy I contacted
 
Yea his work on a thoroughly whacked 6900XT was nothing short of open heart surgery in it's precision reconstruction of the gpu core solder pads and traces. I'd wait if it were my decision unless your willing to pay the express fee.
 
Ask what the total would be if it was a typical 1 or 2 mosfets needing replaced. So you have an idea. Likely it is worth it to get it repaired.
 
I bet they cant be more than 5 bucks per mosfet. Components are cheap. In fact that whole GPU probably cost AMD $150 to manufacture. I will email him but assume I know nothing of the cost because I dont.
 
