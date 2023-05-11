Opinion on a computer if you have time

Just curious what you folks think of this setup for the price.. They have these in stock at my local costco. From what I can tell, its a good deal.. But I still like opinions.. It's been a damn long time sense I built a rig. But honestly I think it would be hard to beat this price if I did it myself... What do yall think? Or have something better in the price range??
https://www.costco.com/msi-codex-r-...0f---geforce-rtx-3060.product.4000052482.html
