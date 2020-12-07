Operating system suggestions

Hi all,So I have an old touchscreen laptop (4 years old) which I'm replacing. I'd like to give it to my brother as a media player etc, however, he has disabilities and struggles with technology.My intention was to put Easy Peasy Linux on it (I used it once years ago) but it seems to have been discontinued. Can anyone please suggest a similar OS that would be good for YouTube and movie file playing with simple interface.thanks in advance.