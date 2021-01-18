OpenWRT Forum user data stolen in weekend data breach

erek
""We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this attack. We will provide updates if we learn any more about the attacker or information that was disclosed" - OpenWRT forum moderators
OpenWRT is a Linux-based, community-maintained firmware project that provides custom software for a wide range of routers. It is suitable for enthusiasts that want to unlock advanced options supported by their router.
Furthermore, its maintainers are often quicker at addressing security issues than the router vendors. Since the number of devices running custom firmware is smaller and they tend to be more secure, attacks against them are less likely.
Loading custom firmware on a router, though, requires some technical knowledge and more often than not voids the warranty of the device."
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...orum-user-data-stolen-in-weekend-data-breach/
