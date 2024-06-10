OpenVPN or Wireguard for Asus Router & Proton VPN?

J

johnnyscience

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 15, 2008
Messages
193
So I have a new Asus X8 Mesh router & Proton VPN

I want to get everything setup correctly for the VPN on the router

Do I want OpenVPN or Wireguard?

I know Wireguard is newer, faster & lighter, but it also seems OpenVPN is the original standard

So which should I go with?

When I google Asus routers & Proton, OpenVPN is what comes up mostly, so I wasn't sure if Wireguard was even an option.

So I just wanted to make sure I set it up correctly.

Thanks!
 
You answered your own question.
johnnyscience said:
I know Wireguard is newer, faster & lighter
Click to expand...

So yea use Wireguard if it supports it and you can get it working. If for some reason either the device doesn't support Wireguard, or you can't get the config working then using OpenVPN would be perfectly acceptable too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top