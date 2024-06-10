OpenVPN or Wireguard for Asus Router & Proton VPN?

johnnyscience
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 15, 2008
- Messages
- 193
So I have a new Asus X8 Mesh router & Proton VPN
I want to get everything setup correctly for the VPN on the router
Do I want OpenVPN or Wireguard?
I know Wireguard is newer, faster & lighter, but it also seems OpenVPN is the original standard
So which should I go with?
When I google Asus routers & Proton, OpenVPN is what comes up mostly, so I wasn't sure if Wireguard was even an option.
So I just wanted to make sure I set it up correctly.
Thanks!
