OpenVPN on pfSense --> WireGuard on OPNSense. Massive CPU load increase?

Hey everyone,

I figured I'd post about this as I have been having some issues myself.

For the longest time I've been running a Kaby Lake Core i3-7100 (2C/4T, 3.9Ghz Base, No Turbo) in a bare metal router install, and it worked very well.

I ran OpenVPN directly on the router, and I was able to reach upwards of 700Mbit/s through OpenVPN while only loading the CPU to 10-12% while doing so.


I wanted to move towards more enterprise-like hardware, so I got a good deal on a Rocket Lake Xeon E-2314 (4C/4T, 2.8Ghz Base, 4.5Ghz Turbo)

Because I knew this hardware to be seriously overkill for my routing needs, I decided to install Proxmox on it, make it a part of a cluster with my main virtualized server. I did this by using IOMMU to pass through both the WAN and LAN NIC's directly to the guest, so I could still benefit from CPU offloading, and didn't have to expose the host to the WAN for security.

I also took the opportunity while I was at it to transition from pfSense to OPNsense, and since I had to set everything up again, I decided to go with WireGuard instead of OpenVPN.

Everyone keeps talking about how fast and lightweight WireGuard is, so I figured it would be a huge improvement.

Oh boy, was I wrong.

We are talking MASSIVE CPU load increases.

I did some reading through the OPNsense performance tweaking guide, and found that it applies mitigations for Spectre & Meltdown by default regardless of which CPU is installed. I disabled these (as Rocket Lake is unaffected) and while it helped a little, we are still dealing with massive CPU load when loading up WireGuard.

I even upped my initial 2 core assignment to the guest to 3 cores, and it still results in crazy high load.

Where OpenVPN on pfSense never pushed it beyond at most 12%, now with three cores of a CPU that is much faster I am hitting initial loads of over 90% on the CPU when I start a speed test, which then settles down to about 50-75% CPU load for the remainder of the run.

A quick back of the envelope calculation suggests that since each core of the Rocket Lake Xeon is ~20% faster than a Kaby Lake Core i3-7100 core, and there are 3 of them instead of 2, and since I am going from 12% to 90% CPU load, I have seen an overall cpu load increase of 13.5 times in going from OpenVPN on pfsense baremetal, to WireGuard on OPNSense under Proxmox/KVM.

That is insane.

A couple of notes on that though:
1.) OpenVPN got me to 650-700Mbit/s most of the time. WireGuard gets me to ~880Mbit/s so there is a throughput increase to factor in here, but only ~25% - ~35%, not nearly enough to explain the massive CPU load increase.
2.) There are obviously going to be some overhead/efficiency losses by running virtualized vs bare metal, but it should be that much.


Theories as to the cause thus far:
1.) KVM Configuration issues (I've gone through them, passing host CPU through to guest to make sure it sees all CPU features, etc. I'm no beginner to virtualization, but I guess I could have missed something)
2.) Rocket Lake (despite being launched in 2021) not being fully recognized/supported in the FreeBSD kernel yet?
3.) OPNSense performance optimization. The OPNSense is obviously very conservative when it comes to security at the expense of performance. I've already disabled Spectre/Meltsdown mitigations, but I wonder what else could be tweaked.
4.) Hardware acceleration. OpenVPN used AES ciphers and was utilizing AES-NI acceleration on the CPU. WireGuard apparently uses some strange cipher called ChaCha-Poly1305 for which there is no hardware acceleration as of yet*. Is this just the result of crunching the ciphers in software instead of using AES-NI?

*There is one exception. This patch (sketchy) reportedly allows Intel QAT to at least partially accelerate ChaCha-Poly1305, but I don't have a QAT card...
https://patches.dpdk.org/project/dpdk/patch/[email protected]/

There is also some talk of AVX-512 potentially speeding up ChaCha-1305, but that appears to be a future oriented conversation.


So, I adopted WireGuard because everyone keeps saying how fast it is, but my reigning theory right now is that it is only fast if you compare software use of OpenVPN/AES vs WireGuard/ChaCha-Poly1305. If you system has AES-NI hardware acceleration (which just about every x86 CPU released in the last 10-15 years does) OpenVPN with AES is going to be overwhelmingly lighter on the CPU.

It makes you wonder why anyone uses WireGuard at all...

Is that a reasonable assessment?

Appreciate any input and/or thoughts.
 
Very interesting! With all the chatter I've heard about wireguard, I also would have thought it was much better.

Here's the experiment I would run since there's a couple of different variables (virtualization, change to opnsense, nic change, etc)--I would run openvpn again on opnsense and see what you get in terms of throughput and cpu utilitization. In theory, it should match or be better than what you saw on the old platform. If it isn't better or at least equal, right there something is wrong and I'd get to the root of this issue first.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
4.) Hardware acceleration. OpenVPN used AES ciphers and was utilizing AES-NI acceleration on the CPU. WireGuard apparently uses some strange cipher called ChaCha-Poly1305 for which there is no hardware acceleration as of yet*. Is this just the result of crunching the ciphers in software instead of using AES-NI?
Well, if it is really going from AES in hardware to pure software the difference in CPU usage should be even bigger. It sounds kind of insane to use a random cipher when AES-in-hardware is available.

What's the attraction of Wireguard supposed to be, anyway?
 
uOpt said:
Well, if it is really going from AES in hardware to pure software the difference in CPU usage should be even bigger. It sounds kind of insane to use a random cipher when AES-in-hardware is available.

What's the attraction of Wireguard supposed to be, anyway?
Those are my thoughts exactly.

I made the switch to Wiregyard based on all the chatter that it us faster, and maybe it is in a Software vs Software comparison in low bandwidth applications, but if you push high bandwidth and have AES-NI hardware the hit to CPU load seems MASSIVE.
 
From my understanding, the attraction of wireguard is that it handles packet loss and bad connections better. Or it could be about something else I read and I'm completely wrong! :D
 
SamirD said:
From my understanding, the attraction of wireguard is that it handles packet loss and bad connections better. Or it could be about something else I read and I'm completely wrong! :D
It makes sense.

My understanding is WireGuard is great for mobile.

You know, where you don't have and aren't expecting crazy high bandwidth, your connection may be spotty, intermittent, drop and reconnect frequently.l, and you may not have hardware acceleration like AES-NI anyway.

What I will say in Wireguards favor is that it does connect (and reconnect when dropped) VERY fast, putting OpenVPN to shame in that regard.

OpenVPN also seems to just kind of top out at 650-700Mbit regardless of connection speed, hardware acceleration or CPU behind it, whereas WireGuard will just keep going faster and faster as long as you have the CPU power to support it on both sides.

The question I am struggling with right now is this.

Do I move back to OpenVPN, enjoy low power use, and limit myself to 650-700mbit, OR do I accept maxing out a reasonably modern CPU as the cost of doing business for reaching near 900Mbit?

Heck. The only reason I virtualized was because I was convinced the system was crazy overkill for a router and I might as well do so. Maybe - instead - I'll just go back to running it bare metal and see if I can use all four cores and the native access to the CPU to max out the gigabit WAN.

It just feels so wasteful compared to where I was with OpenVPN and the core i3-7100....
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
It makes sense.

My understanding is WireGuard is great for mobile.

You know, where you don't have and aren't expecting crazy high bandwidth, your connection may be spotty, intermittent, drop and reconnect frequently.l, and you may not have hardware acceleration like AES-NI anyway.

What I will say in Wireguards favor is that it does connect (and reconnect when dropped) VERY fast, putting OpenVPN to shame in that regard.

OpenVPN also seems to just kind of top out at 650-700Mbit regardless of connection speed, hardware acceleration or CPU behind it, whereas WireGuard will just keep going faster and faster as long as you have the CPU power to support it on both sides.

The question I am struggling with right now is this.

Do I move back to OpenVPN, enjoy low power use, and limit myself to 650-700mbit, OR do I accept maxing out a reasonably modern CPU as the cost of doing business for reaching near 900Mbit?

Heck. The only reason I virtualized was because I was convinced the system was crazy overkill for a router and I might as well do so. Maybe - instead - I'll just go back to running it bare metal and see if I can use all four cores and the native access to the CPU to max out the gigabit WAN.

It just feels so wasteful compared to where I was with OpenVPN and the core i3-7100....
I never heard about OpenVPN topping out at a certain speed.

Also, OpenVPN has a bazillion options that affect how it reacts to packet transportation problems. For example, if you select TCP for transport you willl have a bad time under those conditions. But switching to UDP is easy.
 
uOpt said:
I never heard about OpenVPN topping out at a certain speed.
I can't say for sure, but at least in my setup I could never get more than 650-700 out of it, and with the CPU at 10-12% that certainly wasn't the bottleneck.

For the longest time I had assumed the bottleneck was just on the other side at the VPN provider, but then I talked to other people who used OpenVPN and they indicated that they too had never quite been able to exceed that magic 650-700mbit barrier.

uOpt said:
Also, OpenVPN has a bazillion options that affect how it reacts to packet transportation problems. For example, if you select TCP for transport you willl have a bad time under those conditions. But switching to UDP is easy.
Yeah, using UDP is definitely the way to go, unless you have a very good reason not to (like firewall blocking or something like that)
 
Well, I forgot to follow back up here. For what it is worth, this is the performance I get through WireGuard using it on OPNSense on this router:

1721504528734.png


This is on Verizon FiOS Gigabit which is technically 940 Mbps down 880 Mbps up.

The max throughput is pretty impressive, but this absolutely punishes the CPU on the router box. (Quad core 4C/4T, Rocket Lake Xeon E-2314).

Its running as a VM, but has all four cores assigned to it, once I realized how CPU intensive WireGuard could be at high bandwidth. (there is only one other VM on that box, and that is a pihole instance which only has one core assigned to it, and only loads up that single to at most like 0.6% unless I am messing with it (running updates, etc.)

I have considered moving OPNSense to bare metal to see if that improves performance at all, but in the grand scheme of things, I'm pretty happy with this VPN performance, so maybe I just won't mess with it.
 
Interesting. It would be interesting to see if bare metal performance is any better. If it is, there may be settings in the hypervisor environment to reduce that CPU burden.
 
