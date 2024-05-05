OpenVPN is still alive and kicking with new Wintun and Data Channel Offload adapters!

This is just an FYI that OpenVPN now supports Wintun adapter, as well as, Data Channel Offload (DCO) adapter. Wintun is originally designed for WireGuard protocol as a user-space adapter, but now OpenVPN Client can use it as well with any OpenVPN Server. Wintun is not nearly as much of a bottleneck as legacy OpenVPN TAP adapter and massively improves OpenVPN throughput (on par with WireGuard). DCO takes it even further by VPN packet processing from user-space to kernel-space, which improves performance even more than use of Wintun adapter, but it does not support compression, making it incompatible with many OpenVPN servers.



Simply use the latest OpenVPN (Community) release and add "windows-driver wintun" line to whichever OpenVPN configuration file to make use of Wintun adapter. To use DCO you should not add that line and disable compression settings in OpenVPN configuration file, but that only works if OpenVPN server doesn't enforce compression.



My only beef with OpenVPN is that I don't know how to prevent it from saving information to registry without using 3rd party portable wrappers, which is not an option for me.