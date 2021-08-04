OpenSuse Tumbleweed - CPU Temperature and Corsair Link

J

JadedFTW

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 6, 2005
Messages
161
I simply cannot figure out how to pull the CPU temperatures for this OS (OpenSuse Tumbleweed), mobo, and CPU combo. I have a 5800X, Asus Prime X470-Pro, and a Corsair Cooler on it. Under Windows I used the Corsair Link software to set the fan speed based on temp. On Linux I cannot find anything to control this cooler nor can I find something to read the CPU temps.

I do know that under CPU load I do NOT hear the fans on the cooler ramp up at all when under Linux and don't want to bake this CPU.


Places I've searched:

https://software.opensuse.org/
https://snapcraft.io/
https://flathub.org/home
Lots of dead end google


Any help would be appreciated.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top