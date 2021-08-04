OpenSuse Tumbleweed - CPU Temperature and Corsair Link

I simply cannot figure out how to pull the CPU temperatures for this OS (OpenSuse Tumbleweed), mobo, and CPU combo. I have a 5800X, Asus Prime X470-Pro, and a Corsair Cooler on it. Under Windows I used the Corsair Link software to set the fan speed based on temp. On Linux I cannot find anything to control this cooler nor can I find something to read the CPU temps.
I do know that under CPU load I do NOT hear the fans on the cooler ramp up at all when under Linux and don't want to bake this CPU.
Places I've searched:
https://software.opensuse.org/
https://snapcraft.io/
https://flathub.org/home
Lots of dead end google
Any help would be appreciated.
