OpenShift is Now Generally Available on IBM Z. That’s Kind of a Big Deal…

erek
[H]ardness Supreme
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,338
Anyone excited about this advent?
"“Containers are the next generation of software-defined compute that enterprises will leverage to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives,” said Gary Chen, Research Director at IDC. “IDC estimates that 71 percent of organizations are in the process of implementing containers and orchestration or are already using them regularly.”
The two companies said in a release: “The availability of OpenShift for Z and LinuxONE is a major milestone for both hybrid multicloud and for enterprise computing. OpenShift supports cloud-native applications being built once and deployed anywhere – and now extends this to on-premises enterprise servers such as IBM Z and LinuxONE.”"
"“Containers are the next generation of software-defined compute that enterprises will leverage to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives,” said Gary Chen, Research Director at IDC. “IDC estimates that 71 percent of organizations are in the process of implementing containers and orchestration or are already using them regularly.”
The two companies said in a release: “The availability of OpenShift for Z and LinuxONE is a major milestone for both hybrid multicloud and for enterprise computing. OpenShift supports cloud-native applications being built once and deployed anywhere – and now extends this to on-premises enterprise servers such as IBM Z and LinuxONE.”"
OpenShift on IBM Z Now Generally Available: That's Kind of a Big Deal
IBM and Red Hat's proud announcement today that OpenShift is now generally available for IBM Z and LinuxONE is arguably the culmination of IBM's $34b deal.
www.cbronline.com