“The model operates as a unified system combining a standard response mode with deeper reasoning capabilities that activate automatically based on query complexity. OpenAI reduced hallucinations by approximately 45% compared to GPT-4o and 80% compared to its previous reasoning model when using extended thinking modes. GPT-5 becomes available immediately to all ChatGPT users at no cost, with paid subscribers receiving higher usage limits and access to GPT-5 pro for more complex reasoning tasks.”
Source: https://slashdot.org/story/25/08/07/1719223/openai-releases-gpt-5
