OpenAI Releases GPT-5

“The model operates as a unified system combining a standard response mode with deeper reasoning capabilities that activate automatically based on query complexity. OpenAI reduced hallucinations by approximately 45% compared to GPT-4o and 80% compared to its previous reasoning model when using extended thinking modes. GPT-5 becomes available immediately to all ChatGPT users at no cost, with paid subscribers receiving higher usage limits and access to GPT-5 pro for more complex reasoning tasks.”

Source: https://slashdot.org/story/25/08/07/1719223/openai-releases-gpt-5
 
OpenAI Pays Bonuses Ranging Up To Millions of Dollars To 1,000 Researchers, Engineers

msmash an hour ago		7
An anonymous reader shares a report: OpenAI is paying bonuses to around 1,000 employees on its technical research and engineering teams, or about a third of the company, ranging from the low hundreds of thousands to millions, as the company gears up to release its latest flagship GPT-5 model and faces an ever-rising battle for AI talent, according to a person with knowledge of the bonuses”.
 
Any numbers on these "reduced hallucinations" aka total failures?
 

View: https://youtu.be/BUDmHYI6e3g

it is getting quite incredible.... make an web microsoft excel clone type of commands/results....

Any numbers on these "reduced hallucinations" aka total failures?
(those are from them I think too):
GxxB1fBWUAAxlR2?format=jpg&name=large.jpg


nice part seem to be pricing (when considering the lower token generation and good token generation control):
https://platform.openai.com/docs/pricing
 
