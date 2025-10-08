OpenAI Bans Suspected China-Linked Accounts For Seeking Surveillance Proposals

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,646
"The San Francisco-based firm's report raises safety concerns over potential misuse of generative AI amid growing competition between the U.S. and China to shape the technology's development and rules. OpenAI said it also banned several Chinese-language accounts that used ChatGPT to assist phishing and malware campaigns and asked the model to research additional automation that could be achieved through China's DeepSeek. It also banned accounts tied to suspected Russian-speaking criminal groups that used the chatbot to help develop certain malware, OpenAI said."
Source: https://slashdot.org/story/25/10/07...d-accounts-for-seeking-surveillance-proposals
Source: https://slashdot.org/story/25/10/07...d-accounts-for-seeking-surveillance-proposals