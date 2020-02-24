Open Source CPU Architecture RISC-V Is Gaining Momentum

Anyone excited for the RISC-V ecosystem?

"The RISC-V ecosystem is poised to significantly grow over the next five years. Semico Research predicts that the market will consume a total of 62.4 billion RISC-V central processing unit (CPU) cores by 2025! By that time I look forward to seeing many new types of RISC-V implementations including innovative consumer devices, industrial applications, high performance computing applications and much more.

Calista Redmond is the CEO of the RISC-V Foundation with a mission to expand and engage RISC-V stakeholders, compel industry adoption, and increase visibility and opportunity for RISC-V within and beyond the Foundation. Prior to the RISC-V Foundation, Calista held a variety of roles at IBM, including Vice President of IBM Z Ecosystem where she led strategic relationships across software vendors, system integrators, business partners, developer communities, and broader engagement across the industry. Focus areas included execution of commercialization strategies, technical and business support for partners, and matchmaker to opportunities across the IBM Z and LinuxOne community. Calista’s background includes building and leading strategic business models within IBM’s Systems Group through open source initiatives including OpenPOWER, OpenDaylight, and Open Mainframe Project. For OpenPOWER, Calista was a leader in drafting the strategy, cultivating the foundation of partners, and nurturing strategic relationships to grow the org from zero to 300+ members. While at IBM, she also drove numerous acquisition and divestiture missions, and several strategic alliances. Prior to IBM, she was an entrepreneur in four successful start-ups in the IT industry. Calista holds degrees from the University of Michigan and Northwestern University."

https://insidehpc.com/2020/02/video-risc-v-momentum-around-the-world-from-edge-to-hpc/
 
Most of the sales will be in embedded devices - and let me tell you, there are as many different CPU architectures in the microcontroller world as there are clouds in the sky! Gaining momentum in that space will be tricky

Just because they will make gains doesn't mean they will move mountains. The "free-as-in-speech" CPU architecture has a long way to go before it will equal any of the big boys.

10 Billion per-year in five years? Sure, as Western Digital hard drive controllers (they sell around twice that many drives a year). But beyond that custom core architecture, there's not a lot of demand for royalty-free full-custom arch and customizable instruction set. Most phone OEMS want their hands held :D

And Server-side, they're nowhere near competing with 3rd-generation ARM server chips - let-alone x86 offerings
 
I could see some people trying to make it work for custom data analytics solutions but yeah I expect to see it as cheap HDD controllers, networking switches, and maybe some small home appliances. Maybe a small startup could try putting out a raspberry Pi competitor or something like that, but I doubt we are going to see much outside of this any time soon. Which isn't bad, these things are only growing in number and its a product grouping that somebody is going to have to provide for and who knows what those chips may look like in another 5-10 years.
 
