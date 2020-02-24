Open Source CPU Architecture RISC-V Is Gaining Momentum

defaultluser said:



Just because they will make gains doesn't mean they will move mountains. The "free-as-in-speech" CPU architecture has a long way to go before it will equal any of the big boys.



10 Billion per-year in five years? Sure, as Western Digital hard drive controllers (they sell around twice that many drives a year). But beyond that custom core architecture, there's not a lot of demand for royalty-free full-custom arch and customizable instruction set. Most phone OEMS want their hands held



And Server-side, they're Most of the sales will be in embedded devices - and let me tell you, there are as any different CPU architectures in the microcontroller world as there are clouds in the sky! Gaining momentum in that space will be tricky

I could see some people trying to make it work for custom data analytics solutions but yeah I expect to see it as cheap HDD controllers, networking switches, and maybe some small home appliances. Maybe a small startup could try putting out a raspberry Pi competitor or something like that, but I doubt we are going to see much outside of this any time soon. Which isn't bad, these things are only growing in number and its a product grouping that somebody is going to have to provide for and who knows what those chips may look like in another 5-10 years.