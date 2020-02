Open Source CPU Architecture RISC-V Is Gaining Momentum

Most of the sales will be in embedded devices - and let me tell you, there are as many different CPU architectures in the microcontroller world as there are clouds in the sky! Gaining momentum in that space will be trickyJust because they will make gains doesn't mean they will move mountains. The "free-as-in-speech" CPU architecture has a long way to go before it will equal any of the big boys.10 Billion per-year in five years? Sure, as Western Digital hard drive controllers (they sell around twice that many drives a year). But beyond that custom core architecture, there's not a lot of demand for royalty-free full-custom arch and customizable instruction set. Most phone OEMS want their hands heldAnd Server-side, they're nowhere near competing with 3rd-generation ARM server chips - let-alone x86 offerings