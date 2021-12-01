Open Pandemics connection to new variant.

Came across this last night while doing some reading. For those working on WCG's Open Pandemics you know that it's being done through the company Scripps Research. Looks like one of their Immunologists, Kristian Andersen, has been involved with this latest variant Omicron from the start. Article about him / it is here.Also he is on Twitter and his handle is Kristian G. Andersen @K_G_Andersen if you wish to look him up there.Good to see the work we're doing is going toward folks dealing with this on the forefront.