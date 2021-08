(Open Box) Seasonic PRIME Ultra GX-750 750W 80+ Gold Full Modular Power Supply via B&H Photo for $87

This is likely the last one they have in stock, but just keep checking every few days. Kudos to whomever gets it: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/used...nics_ssr_750gd2_prime_ultra_750w_80_plus.html B&H Photo has a 30-day return policy, and there's still the industry leading Seasonic 12-year warranty on the unit , worth the dice roll for a killer price what's nearly their flagship product. I'm using this exact model, also open box from B&H, in my daily driver.SeaSonicPRIME Ultra GoldPRIME GX-750 (SSR-750GD2)Intel ATX 12 V750W135 mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan20+4PinSingle4 x 6+2-PinFull Modular80 PLUS GOLD CertifiedYes12 years limited