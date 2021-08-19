(Open Box) Seasonic PRIME Ultra GX-750 750W 80+ Gold Full Modular Power Supply via B&H Photo for $87

SPARTAN VI
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2004
- Messages
- 8,158
This is likely the last one they have in stock, but just keep checking every few days. Kudos to whomever gets it: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/used...nics_ssr_750gd2_prime_ultra_750w_80_plus.html
B&H Photo has a 30-day return policy, and there's still the industry leading Seasonic 12-year warranty on the unit, worth the dice roll for a killer price what's nearly their flagship product. I'm using this exact model, also open box from B&H, in my daily driver.
Model
Brand SeaSonic
Series PRIME Ultra Gold
Model PRIME GX-750 (SSR-750GD2)
Details
Type Intel ATX 12 V
Maximum Power 750W
Fans 135 mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan
Main Connector 20+4Pin
+12V Rails Single
PCI-Express Connector 4 x 6+2-Pin
SATA Power Connector 8
Modular Full Modular
Energy-Efficient 80 PLUS GOLD Certified
Over Voltage Protection Yes
Warranty 12 years limited
