onsemi Unveils Vertical GaN Semiconductors

"onsemi's vGaN technology is designed to handle high voltages in a monolithic die - 1,200 volts and beyond - switching high currents at high frequency with superior efficiency. High-end power systems built with this technology can reduce losses by almost 50% and by operating at higher frequencies can also reduce the size, including passives like capacitors and inductors by a similar amount. Additionally, compared to commercially available lateral GaN, vGaN devices are approximately three times smaller. This makes onsemi's vGaN ideal for critical high-power applications where power density, thermal performance and reliability are paramount, including:
  • AI Data Centers: Reduced component counts, increased power density for 800 V DC-DC converters for AI compute systems to greatly improve cost per rack
  • Electric Vehicles: Smaller, lighter and more efficient inverters, for increased EV range
  • Charging Infrastructure: Faster, smaller, more rugged chargers
  • Renewable Energy: Higher voltage handling, reduced energy losses for solar and wind inverters
  • Energy Storage Systems (ESS): Fast, efficient, high-density bidirectional power for battery converters and microgrids
  • Industrial Automation: Smaller, cooler, higher efficiency motor drives and robotics
  • Aerospace, Defense and Security: Higher performance, enhanced ruggedness and more compact designs
mNlJw1UO1ksSytmJ_thm.jpg J4xuLPi7SoUGu3jD_thm.jpg
How It Works: Most commercially available GaN devices are built on a substrate that is not GaN - primarily silicon or sapphire. For very high voltage devices, onsemi's vGaN uses a GaN-on-GaN technology that allows current to flow vertically through the chip rather than across its surface. This design delivers higher power density, greater thermal stability and robust performance under extreme conditions. With these benefits, vGaN leapfrogs both GaN-on-silicon and GaN-on-sapphire devices to deliver higher voltage capability, higher switching frequency, superior reliability and enhanced ruggedness. This enables the development of smaller, lighter and more efficient power systems with reduced cooling requirements and lower overall system cost. Key benefits include:
  • Higher Power Density: Vertical GaN can handle higher voltages and larger currents in smaller footprints
  • Greater Efficiency: Cuts energy losses during power conversion, reducing heat and lowering cooling costs
  • Compact Systems: Higher switching frequency reduces the size of passive components such as capacitors and inductors
Availability:
Sampling now to early access customers"

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342428/onsemi-unveils-vertical-gan-semiconductors
 
