I just love the aesthetics. We need a teardown of this bad boy!
"12th Gen Intel Alder Lake Hybrid-Central Core Processing Unit"
"OnLogic has implemented their Hardshell fanless technology to cool the Helix 401 passively, without the need for fans. The removal of the fan reduces points of failure, and eliminates virtually all noise, while allowing for a ventless enclosure design that helps protect internal components from airborne dust and other contaminants that can cause overheating or shorting.
To account for the varying devices it may need to interface with, connectivity on the Helix 401 includes 6 USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports (4 USB-A, 2 USB-C with Thunderbolt certification pending), dual 1Gb LAN ports, and dual DisplayPorts. Optional Digital Input/Output (DIO) as well as configurable COM or CAN bus connections, further bolster the system's communication capabilities.
Three M.2 slots provide additional expansion and customization, including available 4G and 5G-ready wireless for network redundancy or mobile installations. The system also features DDR5 memory for increased bandwidth and reduced latency, all while consuming less power than DDR4."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/305960/onlogic-launches-helix-401-compact-fanless-computer
