Online survival game similar to the dark zone?

Anyone know of an online game where it’s like the divisions dark zone but it’s all about staying alive and scavenging but you can avoid firefights until your ready?



i play alone online so pubg is fun but I want something that lasts longer and you can stay in the world as long as you want,avoiding other players or attacking them but all along stealth plays a role too. it would be like the purge movie, avoiding other players and hiding or choosing to attack when you want. Getting chased through suburbia and hiding waiting to ambush other players.



Enjoyed the dark zone but just haven’t had the time to unlock it as parenting has nixed my amount of play time.



