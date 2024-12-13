Onimusha: Way of the Sword (Capcom)

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
are this and from games similar? i havent play any of the onimushas...Capcom and From Software are the only two AAA devs who still seem to actually care about their games. I hope this is good
Think of it more like Resident Evil with a samurai. It has some elements of a character action game, but more like the original God of War and not like Capcom's own Devil May Cry. The original trilogy may feel dated to some people, but it's still a lot of fun.looks good.
Players will control Miyamoto Musashi, a legendary (but historically real) Japanese swordsman, artist and writer. This is interesting, but the more compelling wrinkle is that his face is modeled on the legendary (but historically real) actor Toshiro Mifune, who passed away in 1997. Mifune was a leading actor in several Akira Kurosawa movies in the 1950s and ‘60s, including Rashomon, Seven Samurai and Yojimbo
Several gameplay features have carried over to the latest edition of the Onimusha series. Once again, you’re equipped with the Oni gauntlet, now possessing its own sentient voice. The gauntlet is crucial to collecting different types of orbs from enemies. Some will repair health, while others add experience points, skill points and more.