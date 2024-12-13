  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Onimusha: Way of the Sword (Capcom)

Capcom and From Software are the only two AAA devs who still seem to actually care about their games. I hope this is good
 
looks good.

KazeoHin said:
Capcom and From Software are the only two AAA devs who still seem to actually care about their games. I hope this is good
are this and from games similar? i havent play any of the onimushas...
 

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VGiyzKiX9o0

Players will control Miyamoto Musashi, a legendary (but historically real) Japanese swordsman, artist and writer. This is interesting, but the more compelling wrinkle is that his face is modeled on the legendary (but historically real) actor Toshiro Mifune, who passed away in 1997. Mifune was a leading actor in several Akira Kurosawa movies in the 1950s and ‘60s, including Rashomon, Seven Samurai and Yojimbo
Several gameplay features have carried over to the latest edition of the Onimusha series. Once again, you’re equipped with the Oni gauntlet, now possessing its own sentient voice. The gauntlet is crucial to collecting different types of orbs from enemies. Some will repair health, while others add experience points, skill points and more.
