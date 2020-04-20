Ongoing software error. Cannot delete registry key.

I use a surveillance software called Blue Iris on my desktop to manage the cameras at my house. The software has the ability to import/export settings. I tried using that function one time before an incremental update, and it screwed everything up permanently. The export was fine, but the import failed with no reason provided as to why. After that happened, I now get the error "Unable to delete import key -- adjust permissions". The program will not open until I click "OK". There is also reduced functionality; some features no longer work.



I have tried everything I can think of to get this program to work. I already had exceptions in the firewall, which were needed to get it to run at all. I fully reinstalled the program 3 times, to no avail. I deleted all temporary files and every registry key I could find with the program name or software company name on it. Somehow this still did not work. Upon reinstalling, I got the error message as always. There were however 1-2 registry keys that would not delete for some reason. Even with the program uninstalled and after a fresh reboot, Regedit still gave me the error "Cannot delete Perspective Software: Error while deleting key". Perspective software makes Blue Iris (if that wasn't obvious). The only other thing I can think of to do is completely rebuilding Windows, and that is NOT an option. I have way too much configured on this machine to be doing all that at this point. Plus, now I'm using this as my work-from-home PC during the pandemic, so I can't have down time. I also just rebuilt it a few months ago anyway, so rebuilding again is unreasonable.



There must be a way around this. I assume if I can delete those stubborn keys, the problem will be fixed. No idea if that's true, just assuming. How on earth do you delete them? Please help!