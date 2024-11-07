ONEXFLY F1 Pro — 7" 144hz OLED with top AMD apu Strix Point Ryzen AI 9 HX 370

AMD's top Ryzen AI mobile chip featuring Zen 5 and a juiced GPU is headed to a handheld gaming PC next month​


https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/ha...is-headed-to-a-handheld-gaming-pc-next-month/

The main event is the choice of chip. OneXPlayer shows three different AMD chipsets in the teaser video, alluding to a few different options:
  1. Ryzen 7 8840U
  2. Ryzen AI 9 365
  3. Ryzen AI 9 HX 370
The Ryzen AI 9 365 is an interesting chip. It's brand new and offers a powerful CPU component with four Zen 5 cores and six Zen 5c cores (essentially 'lite' versions of the full Zen 5 core). Alongside that, the Radeon 880M GPU. With only 12 Compute Units (CUs), this GPU isn't the best of the best. That said, it is built with the most up-to-date RDNA 3.5 architecture tailored to low-power environments. That might come in handy on a handheld.

The star of the show is the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. This is the chip I had my hands on back in July and at the time suggested it would make a wicked processor inside a handheld gaming PC. It comes with four Zen 5 cores and eight Zen 5c cores. Importantly, it also comes with the Radeon 890M GPU. This offers 16 RDNA 3.5 CUs, which even at its worst in my testing was around 20% faster than the 780M it replaces.


The Onexfly F1 Pro will be OneXPlayer's first device to sport both an OLED display and AMD's latest Zen 5-based mobile CPUs; all its current devices sport previous-gen Intel or AMD CPUs along with non-OLED-based displays.

It will also be one of the first Zen 5-powered handhelds to hit the market, with the GPT Pocket 4 being the only other apparent device advertised with the Ryzen AI HX 370.


Even as AMD is giving final touches the 2nd generation Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor for gaming handhelds with a wacky 3+5 CPU core-configuration, some manufacturers like OneXPlayer couldn't wait, and went ahead to implement the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 mobile processor with a cTDP of 15 W. On the upside, the HX 370 is better kitted out than the Z2 Extreme, having all 12 cores enabled (4+8), but on the downside, it lacks much of the power optimization AMD put into the Ryzen Z2 Extreme.

https://www.techpowerup.com/328439/...-ai-hx-370-clocks-58-fps-in-black-myth-wukong
 
AMD-powered OLED handheld aims to rival the Steam Deck OLED — Ryzen 9 AI HX 370 runs Black Myth: Wukong at 15w 50-60 FPS with 65% upscaled 1080p low settings​


Handheld maker OneXPlayer uploaded a teaser video of its next gaming device, the Onexfly F1 Pro, on YouTube. It features AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, part of the Ryzen AI 300 (codenamed Strix Point) family. The new device, dubbed the Onexfly F1 Pro, is a 7-inch handheld that was shown running Black Myth: Wukong at between 50 and 60 FPS.

OneXPlayer showcased the device running the Black Myth: Wukong benchmark at 1080p at low-quality settings with 65% upscaling (1248 x 702 effective internal rendering resolution). The AI 9 HX 370-equipped handheld generated an average of 58 FPS at these settings. Power consumption was limited to 15W for this test.

https://www.tomshardware.com/video-...h-wukong-at-50-60-fps-with-1080p-low-settings
 
TL;DR: AMD is set to announce the Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip for gaming handhelds at CES 2025, featuring Zen 5 cores and RDNA 3.5 graphics. Meanwhile, One-Notebook has unveiled the OneXFly F1 Pro gaming handheld with the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 APU, offering about 20% more gaming performance than the current-gen Z1.

Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/1015...i-370-apu-tested-black-myth-wukong/index.html
 
I bought a OneXplayer X1 with the 8840U processor recently. Mostly I bought it because I wanted a larger (11"), brighter screen, tablet capabilities w/keyboard and mouse, but still portable and usable with a controller. It's been perfect.

As for the OneXFly F1 Pro, I really wish they'd put some larger screens in these devices, especially ones running Windows 11. It's really hard to use W11 with a 7" screen. And man, the starting price of the OneXFly F1 Pro is almost as much as my X1. That's nuts.

AMDs Z2 series sounds pretty crappy to me personally. Mostly, it seems like a gimped Z1 series tuned for power efficiency with zero priority for increased performance. I will definitely be looking for OneXplayer, AyaNeo, and GPD to come out with some additional models using the HX 370 chip instead.
 
890M over 780M by 20% with an 15W increase doesn't look too good for portable devices, at least it doesn't justify an upgrade imo
 
