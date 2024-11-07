ONEXFLY F1 Pro — 7" 144hz OLED with top AMD apu Strix Point Ryzen AI 9 HX 370

AMD's top Ryzen AI mobile chip featuring Zen 5 and a juiced GPU is headed to a handheld gaming PC next month
The main event is the choice of chip. OneXPlayer shows three different AMD chipsets in the teaser video, alluding to a few different options:
- Ryzen 7 8840U
- Ryzen AI 9 365
- Ryzen AI 9 HX 370
The star of the show is the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. This is the chip I had my hands on back in July and at the time suggested it would make a wicked processor inside a handheld gaming PC. It comes with four Zen 5 cores and eight Zen 5c cores. Importantly, it also comes with the Radeon 890M GPU. This offers 16 RDNA 3.5 CUs, which even at its worst in my testing was around 20% faster than the 780M it replaces.
The Onexfly F1 Pro will be OneXPlayer's first device to sport both an OLED display and AMD's latest Zen 5-based mobile CPUs; all its current devices sport previous-gen Intel or AMD CPUs along with non-OLED-based displays.
It will also be one of the first Zen 5-powered handhelds to hit the market, with the GPT Pocket 4 being the only other apparent device advertised with the Ryzen AI HX 370.
Even as AMD is giving final touches the 2nd generation Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor for gaming handhelds with a wacky 3+5 CPU core-configuration, some manufacturers like OneXPlayer couldn't wait, and went ahead to implement the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 mobile processor with a cTDP of 15 W. On the upside, the HX 370 is better kitted out than the Z2 Extreme, having all 12 cores enabled (4+8), but on the downside, it lacks much of the power optimization AMD put into the Ryzen Z2 Extreme.
