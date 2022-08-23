OnePlus' decline

OFaceSIG

OFaceSIG

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 31, 2009
Messages
3,338
Now that the 10T has lost the volume slider and the OnePlus OS skin is largely gone. Anyone else looking to dump OnePlus next time?

I have an 8 now but I think I'm pivoting to Samsung next time.

Beyond Samsung I can't think of any other Android provider that will update the software nearly as often as OnePlus.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top