OnePlus' decline

Now that the 10T has lost the volume slider and the OnePlus OS skin is largely gone. Anyone else looking to dump OnePlus next time?
I have an 8 now but I think I'm pivoting to Samsung next time.
Beyond Samsung I can't think of any other Android provider that will update the software nearly as often as OnePlus.
