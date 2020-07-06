OnePlus 8 freezing up

Anyone else have a OnePlus 8 (non pro) that the screen locks up until you hit task switcher button? Mine does that at a minimum once a day. I'll be typing a sentence and then the screen stops typing the characters. I hit the task switcher button and then the rest of the sentence appears. It's really starting to get on my nerves and is truly surprising considering my 5t never ever did this. Oneplus has a reputation for fluid interfaces and this is far from it.