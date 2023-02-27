I was watching a video with this to do to speed up the computer, one of them was to delete onedrive. So i never used onedrive before and i go to delete it and it says are u sure u want to delete onedrive and all its files there are 2,066 files. So my question is how did the files get in there and under like onedrive / desktop it has all the icons from my desktop. So if i delete onedrive am i deleting all those icons and 2000 files will i loose everything for good or are they just duplicate files and folders?



Thanks