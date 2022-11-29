One Weird Trick Relaunching RTX 4080 12GB as 4070 Ti

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AORUS MASTER (GV-N407TAORUS M-12GD)

(GV-N407TAORUS M-12GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AORUS ELITE (GV-N407TAORUS E-12GD)

(GV-N407TAORUS E-12GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GAMING OC (GV-N407TGAMING OC-12GD)

(GV-N407TGAMING OC-12GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GAMING (GV-N407TGAMING 12GD)

(GV-N407TGAMING 12GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AERO OC (GV-N407TAERO OC-12GD)

(GV-N407TAERO OC-12GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AERO (GV-N407TAERO-12GD)

(GV-N407TAERO-12GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti EAGLE OC (GV-N407TEAGLE OC-12GD)

(GV-N407TEAGLE OC-12GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti EAGLE (GV-N407TEAGLE-12GD)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti 12GB is getting closer to reality with Gigabyte's submission of 4070 Ti SKUs to the Eurasian Economic Commission.The best part? No one will know Jensen tried to "just the tip" the 4080 12GB only..a month ago? He is counting on goldfish attention spans of gamers bot to remember as he takes to the stage once again in January and all the world swoons before his beautiful nightmares.