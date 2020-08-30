One Of World's Biggest Piracy Groups Taken Down

erek
"The Sparks Group marketed its content by encoding the filenames of reproduced copyrighted content with distinctive tags, and also uploaded photographs of the discs in their original packaging to demonstrate that the reproduced content originated from authentic DVDs and Blu-Ray discs.
The three men are each charged with copyright infringement conspiracy, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. BRIDI also faces charges of wire fraud conspiracy - which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years - and conspiracy to transport stolen property interstate, which carries a maximum penalty of five years.
"Thanks to the efforts of HSI, the Postal Inspection Service, Eurojust, Europol, and our law enforcement partners in 18 countries on three continents, key members of this group are in custody, and the servers that were the pipeline for wholesale theft of intellectual property are now out of service," says acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss."
https://www.forbes.com/sites/emmawo...iggest-piracy-groups-taken-down/#2f9bb5fa57e6
https://www.pcmag.com/news/a-major-...ged-blu-ray-movies-and-tv-shows-is-dismantled
