One of my two SSIDs continually loses connectivity

I have a new home, and have gone from Google Fiber to WOW cable internet. The issue presents itself on both my old Motorola DOCSIS 3.0 modem and my new 3.1 modem. The problem is that I will constantly (at least twice per day) lose internet connectivity. However, I'm running a 2G and 5G SSID (separate) and, switching to the other WiFi will instantly restore internet to the device. I believe, but can't say for 100% certain, that it's happened on both SSIDs. I can say for sure that the connection goes out on the 5G channel. When the connection drops, it drops for all devices, as in computers, and IoT devices (Google Homes spaz out during this outage when you try to talk to them.)



I've tried:

Changing WiFi channels



Factory reset then restoring the config