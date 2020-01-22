One immune cell type appears to attack any type of cancer

    Always good to be hopeful! #medicine #research

    "Human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-independent, T cell–mediated targeting of cancer cells would allow immune destruction of malignancies in all individuals. Here, we use genome-wide CRISPR–Cas9 screening to establish that a T cell receptor (TCR) recognized and killed most human cancer types via the monomorphic MHC class I-related protein, MR1, while remaining inert to noncancerous cells. Unlike mucosal-associated invariant T cells, recognition of target cells by the TCR was independent of bacterial loading. Furthermore, concentration-dependent addition of vitamin B-related metabolite ligands of MR1 reduced TCR recognition of cancer cells, suggesting that recognition occurred via sensing of the cancer metabolome. An MR1-restricted T cell clone mediated in vivo regression of leukemia and conferred enhanced survival of NSG mice. TCR transfer to T cells of patients enabled killing of autologous and nonautologous melanoma. These findings offer opportunities for HLA-independent, pan-cancer, pan-population immunotherapies."

    https://arstechnica.com/science/202...une-cells-that-seem-to-be-specific-to-cancer/
     
    I think we all know how the T Virus turned out. /s
     
    So to pre-empt the conspiracy theories of this never becoming a thing because of the pharmaceutical companies: The article itself states that this isn't a "cure" for cancer nor does it even seem likely to be one on it's own. It's an interesting discoveries that could lead to further information on cancer cells and what attacks them, but the T cells haven't even been able to eliminate cancer in mice yet.
     
