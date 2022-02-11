One hot 12700k 100c - Asus Z690-i

P

Pasic

Weaksauce
Joined
Dec 22, 2013
Messages
85
What the heck is going on here. Not sure what might be the issue, Motherboard, CPU or cooling issue.

In game like overwatch ill hit 80c. Time Spy CPU part is 100c, Cinebench 100c.

Asus Z690-I Strix - Default settings, only set XMP
Trident Z 6000, 36,36,36,76 1.3v
Cool Master AIO loop

CPU SP rating
Total SP 68, SP 79 P-core & SP 49 e-core

I have tired to benchmark with E-cores disabled, same temp.
AIO Case fan set to max, pump.
Removed waterblock, reseated, and applied new thermal paste - Noctua
Have tired overclocked settings - Inteligent Asus tweak - same issue.
Case thermals should not be issue, ive tired it with videocard removed and whole case open, fans 100%..

Thoughts ?
 

Attachments

  • Issues - E cores Disabled, AC ON, NO Case Doors.png
    Issues - E cores Disabled, AC ON, NO Case Doors.png
    1.2 MB · Views: 0
  • New Paste.jpg
    New Paste.jpg
    201 KB · Views: 0
  • 20220212_023300.jpg
    20220212_023300.jpg
    408.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 20220212_023349.jpg
    20220212_023349.jpg
    330.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 20220212_015726.jpg
    20220212_015726.jpg
    547.3 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
36,936
ok, oem page says its a 280mm, which is ok. what does the paste look like when you take the block off? is the pump on full speed? i guess it could be that z-height issue people have talked about and you may been that washer mod.
 
P

Pasic

Weaksauce
Joined
Dec 22, 2013
Messages
85
pendragon1 said:
ok, oem page says its a 280mm, which is ok. what does the paste look like when you take the block off? is the pump on full speed? i guess it could be that z-height issue people have talked about and you may been that washer mod.
Click to expand...
This is when I took it off. I think i may had a little too much on there.
This chip is huge haha

After redoing with less paste my temps are same.
 

Attachments

  • 20220212_015221.jpg
    20220212_015221.jpg
    577.4 KB · Views: 0
  • 20220212_015225.jpg
    20220212_015225.jpg
    418.2 KB · Views: 0
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
59,843
pendragon1 said:
ok, oem page says its a 280mm, which is ok. what does the paste look like when you take the block off? is the pump on full speed? i guess it could be that z-height issue people have talked about and you may been that washer mod.
Click to expand...
Given what I'm seeing with the paste contact and the temps, I'm inclined to think this is the case.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
36,936
Pasic said:
This is when I took it off. I think i may had a little too much on there.
This chip is huge haha

After redoing with less paste my temps are same.
Click to expand...
amount looks ok but it hasnt squished out like it should. can you tighten it any more? if not, look into the washer mod or contact CM for advice.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top