One hot 12700k 100c - Asus Z690-i

What the heck is going on here. Not sure what might be the issue, Motherboard, CPU or cooling issue.



In game like overwatch ill hit 80c. Time Spy CPU part is 100c, Cinebench 100c.



Asus Z690-I Strix - Default settings, only set XMP

Trident Z 6000, 36,36,36,76 1.3v

Cool Master AIO loop



CPU SP rating

Total SP 68, SP 79 P-core & SP 49 e-core



I have tired to benchmark with E-cores disabled, same temp.

AIO Case fan set to max, pump.

Removed waterblock, reseated, and applied new thermal paste - Noctua

Have tired overclocked settings - Inteligent Asus tweak - same issue.

Case thermals should not be issue, ive tired it with videocard removed and whole case open, fans 100%..



Thoughts ?