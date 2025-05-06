One Dual Rank DIMM per Channel vs two Single Rank DIMM's per Channel

Zarathustra[H]
Extremely [H]
Hey everyone,
As part of moving my trusty old Threadripper 3960x away from everything duty (games, work and other productivity) towards a more dedicated workstation duty, I am considering replacing the RAM with 128GB of DDR4 ECC UDIMM's.
My options are:
- 4x 32GB Sticks of Dual Rank; or
- 8x 16GB Sticks of Single Rank.
The TRX40 Threadripper is a quad channel configuration, so this winds up being a single dual rank stick per channel vs two single rank sticks per channel.
All other specs are identical (ECC, DDR4-3200, CL22, etc.)
I'm pretty sure these two configurations are functionally equivalent based my memory of these things, but I am not as well versed on RAM as I am everything else.
Can anyone confirm this? Are there any advantages or drawbacks of one or the other?
Appreciate the input.
