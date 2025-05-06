  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
One Dual Rank DIMM per Channel vs two Single Rank DIMM's per Channel

Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Oct 29, 2000
40,991
Hey everyone,

As part of moving my trusty old Threadripper 3960x away from everything duty (games, work and other productivity) towards a more dedicated workstation duty, I am considering replacing the RAM with 128GB of DDR4 ECC UDIMM's.

My options are:
- 4x 32GB Sticks of Dual Rank; or
- 8x 16GB Sticks of Single Rank.

The TRX40 Threadripper is a quad channel configuration, so this winds up being a single dual rank stick per channel vs two single rank sticks per channel.

All other specs are identical (ECC, DDR4-3200, CL22, etc.)

I'm pretty sure these two configurations are functionally equivalent based my memory of these things, but I am not as well versed on RAM as I am everything else.

Can anyone confirm this? Are there any advantages or drawbacks of one or the other?

Appreciate the input.
 
