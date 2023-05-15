One day post-launch, the developers of Switch emulator Yuzu announce that Tears of the Kingdom is playable 'full speed on most hardware' with 'no hack

erek
Nice
“All of that unpleasantness aside, you can now legally dump your own copy of Tears of the Kingdom to play on PC with equal or greater performance to the original Switch on a wide range of hardware—on r/pcgaming(opens in new tab), I'm seeing users report rock-solid framerates beyond 1080p resolution on 30-series graphics cards. The other major Switch emulation project, Ryujinx, looks to be roughly on par with Yuzu—this video from YouTuber KyoKat(opens in new tab) shows TotK running at a fairly solid 1440p 30fps on the positively ancient GTX 1060 mid-range GPU. Meanwhile, I'm probably going to stick to playing it on my dinky, 2017, OG Switch—resolution be damned, I just love the form factor.”
Source: https://www.pcgamer.com/one-day-pos...-speed-on-most-hardware-with-no-hacks-needed/
