Once you get a single warning you're banned from the forum permanently?

FrgMstr sent me warning on Dec 2nd for posting a political comment outside of the soapbox subforum. That was fair b/c it was political. I haven't had access to that forum since then though.



"[H]ard|Forum utilizes Xenforo's WARNING system. If you break a rule, you will receive a warning. Three warning points in a 30-day period will result in an automatic one-week ban. Warnings expire after 30 days but remain part of your permanent record if that warning was assigned a point(s) to begin with. Only you and the mod/admin team can see the warnings in your profile."



Based on that, shouldn't I have access to the forum still? That is my only warning I've received. I haven't followed up w/ FrgMstr to ask, figured I'd find out here first.



It's the Real World News forum (I think that is what it's called) that I'm asking about.



Thanks.