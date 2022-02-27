Once you get a single warning you're banned from the forum permanently?

peppergomez

FrgMstr sent me warning on Dec 2nd for posting a political comment outside of the soapbox subforum. That was fair b/c it was political. I haven't had access to that forum since then though.

"[H]ard|Forum utilizes Xenforo's WARNING system. If you break a rule, you will receive a warning. Three warning points in a 30-day period will result in an automatic one-week ban. Warnings expire after 30 days but remain part of your permanent record if that warning was assigned a point(s) to begin with. Only you and the mod/admin team can see the warnings in your profile."

Based on that, shouldn't I have access to the forum still? That is my only warning I've received. I haven't followed up w/ FrgMstr to ask, figured I'd find out here first.

It's the Real World News forum (I think that is what it's called) that I'm asking about.

Thanks.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

how about @ing him or an email has sorted it for me in minutes, usually... or pm him or anything before starting a thread.
 
ZodaEX

Sounds like paying for Genmay access isn't worth it. Thanks for the feedback Peppergomez.
 
