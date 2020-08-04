Once again I turn to my [H] family for help (Excel 2016)

Ok IS upgraded my work computer from Windows 7 and Office 2010 to Win 10 and Office 2016. They somehow backed up my settings and files and restored them to the new machine. The problem is when I copy and paste in Excel, I get this error message "We couldn't free up space on the Clipboard. Another program might be using it right now." After I get this error, Excel starts acting weird. Formulas won't calculate, cells won't show they are highlighted even though they are, etc. Based on Google searches this has been a problem for years but there doesn't seem to be a definitive answer. Most of the posts I have come across suggest that there is some program/process that is accessing the clipboard and you need to find it and uninstall it. I don't have a lot on this computer basically Office, Acrobat, Gotomypc, UltraVNC, and a few other items that I don't use but the company installed. Here's what I've tried



1. "sfc /scannow" at the cmd prompt. It did report that it fixed errors but didn't fix my issue.

2. Checking the "collect without showing office clipboard" option in Excel clipboard options. I thought this fixed it but it was only temporary.



If the problem is indeed another program/process, is there an efficient way to track this down? Help!