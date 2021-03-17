Onboard wifi Intel® Wireless-AC 9560 vs PCI-E wifi card

I would like to know if using the Asus Z390 STRIX-E onboard wifi 5 (intel ac9560) would be better or on par in terms of ping performance then using a dedicated wifi card like Asus PCE-AC88 4x4 AC3800 to play competative online games with?



I am only concerned with online gaming speeds, not maximum file transfer/download speeds. I don't really want to run a LAN cable around the house if it can be avoided.



Is their more latency of the wifi signal from using this onboard wifi compared to a high end WIFI PCI-E adaptor?