Onboard vs Descrete HDMI/DP

bigdogchris

bigdogchris

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 19, 2008
Messages
18,407
I'm working with a vendor on setting up some conference rooms. The displays we are choosing only support HDMI. The vendor said they have had better luck in the past using DisplayPort outputs with HDMI adapters rather than connecting directly to onboard HDMI ports. He believes the DP interfaces initialize better over longer distances.

Note, these PC's only have integrated ports, no discrete graphics, but have both DP and HDMI interfaces. Will be DP 1.4 and HDMI 1.4 or 2.0 (unsure yet).

Thoughts/opinions on DP having better connectivity over longer distances than HDMI?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
32,892
ive never heard or experienced that but if youre going over 15-20 feet youll need boosters or active cable for either.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top