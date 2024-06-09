Onboard hdmi not working on asus H81I-Plus

My dad has a computer with an Asus H81I-Plus mini itx motherboard. My dad has been using it with an old vga monitor using the iGPU. He recently bpught an monitor that has a hdmi connector. The problem is that in windows, the hdmi monitor is detected but doesn't display an image. The same monitor works on my computer using hdmi. I also connected one of my monitors via hdmi to the H81I with the same result so the issue seems to be related to the motherboard.



I upgraded the bios to the latest version. And I searched the bios for options that could affect the situation but I couldn't find any. Is the hdmi connector faulty or could there still be a setting or software option that I can change to get it to work?