Onboard hdmi not working on asus H81I-Plus

D

DeMeester

n00b
Joined
Oct 14, 2016
Messages
15
My dad has a computer with an Asus H81I-Plus mini itx motherboard. My dad has been using it with an old vga monitor using the iGPU. He recently bpught an monitor that has a hdmi connector. The problem is that in windows, the hdmi monitor is detected but doesn't display an image. The same monitor works on my computer using hdmi. I also connected one of my monitors via hdmi to the H81I with the same result so the issue seems to be related to the motherboard.

I upgraded the bios to the latest version. And I searched the bios for options that could affect the situation but I couldn't find any. Is the hdmi connector faulty or could there still be a setting or software option that I can change to get it to work?
 
Does bios setup show up on hdmi if the hdmi cable is plugged in and the vga cable is disconnected from the board?
 
No it doesn't. There is no image at all if I boot with only an hdmi monitor connected.
 
By this age the connector could very well have dust and or debris in it depending on the environment. It doesn’t take much of an issue to cause hdmi to stop displaying. Generally hdmi doesn’t half way work, it’s digital and either works or it doesn’t.

Try giving the hdmi port on the motherboard a good proper cleaning and see what you get. It would explain why windows sees the hardware and why the monitor works with other video cards.
 
Based on pictures of the motherboard, it looks like it also has a DVI port. DVI uses the same signaling as HDMI and is compatible with HDMI up to 1080P or so (1920x1200 also ok) using nothing but a passive adapter. You didn't say what kind of monitor he got, but if it's 1080P then you might try picking up a cheap passive adapter and using the DVI port.

Example: https://www.ebay.com/itm/275376035900
 
Thanks for the tip. The hdmi connector seems to be clean but I'll try to rub it with some isopropyl alcohol nonetheless.
 
You have it enabled in the display settings I hope? Also is the HDMI cable tested and working? I know you tested the monitor, but didn't specify if you used the cable he has or not.
 
I switched the monitor to the correct input if that is what you mean. I couldn't find a switch in the bios to turn it on. I guess it should just work.

Thanks for the tip. I didn't know that. I already ordered another motherboard but if that doesn't work either I might just give it a try. I think the monitor is indeed 1080p.
 
