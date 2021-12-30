On the Idiocy of buying an ASIC miner to mine Bitcoin

Well, as you can probably tell from the title of the thread, I'm a bit biased. But I keep encountering videos on YouTube featuring enthusiastic miners who are practically orgasmic over the thrill of having bought their first ASIC miner. Finally, the Big Time! Finally, some Real Money! Finally, I'm a Real Man!



Oh, brother. Let's look at some numbers.



According to BT Miners, the most profitable Bitcoin mining ASIC currently available is the Antminer S19 Pro, running at 110 TH. This machine sells for $14,000 USD, earns a net $17.78 USD per day, and has an ROI of 26.2 months. Yeah, you got that right. Forget about calculating your ROI in days; with ASIC miners, you use months.



By comparison, my modest little rig consists of just 3 3090's running off a Celeron powered MB. Using that rig, I regularly generate .000438 bitcoin per day through NiceHash. As of December 30 2021, that's $20.60 gross, or about $18.90 net USD. So I'm outperforming the most powerful Bitcoin ASIC miner available, using just 3 - 3090's.



There's more. My rig is exceptionally quiet; even with 3 additional ventilation fans added to cool the backs of the cards, I can easily conduct a telephone conversation or watch television in the same room as my rig. I have it in the living room (I live alone, as you might have guessed) where it lives a quiet and very well behaved life. By comparison, ASIC miners are famously as loud as a 747 at full throttle. One YouTuber had to switch the machine into 'quiet' (low performance) mode, when he found that even running it in his attached Garage generated so much noise that he couldn't watch TV in his family room. Another YouTuber had to switch his machine off, when he was running it in his garage and got a noise complaint... From His Neighbor!



And then there's the power issue. ASIC miners run on 220 volts, and typically need about 3,000 watts. That typically means a $1,000 bill from an electrician to install an extra 220 Volt line... and you'll need one of those lines for each ASIC miner you buy. And all of this assumes that you have room in your electrical panel; you very well might not. By comparison, my modest little 3090 rig consumes just 1,000 watts, and lives happily on a standard 110 Volt plugin. No electrician needed.



Another issue is flexibility. ASIC miners do exactly one thing: they mine cryptocurrency. A SPECIFIC cryptocurrency. It might be Ethereum; it might be bitcoin; it might be DogeCoin, or any one of a thousand other coins. But whatever coin you choose, you make that choice at the time of purchase; and once you make that choice, it can never be changed. There are a lot of ASIC miners that mine Ethereum; and those machines will be rendered useless in six months or less, when Ethereum switches to Proof of Stake. At that point, those machines become E-waste. They cannot be reprogrammed; they cannot be reworked. All that can happen to them is to be ground down for the small quantities of gold and silver that each machine possesses. By comparison, a GPU based miner can mine anything, at any time. RavenCoin, DogeCoin, whatever. You switch on the fly, depending on whichever coin is most profitable at that particular moment. But the big advantage is, you're never locked in. You can mine anything you want.



And when an ASIC miner has lived its life and is no longer profitable, it has exactly one destination: the scrap heap. But in a few years, when my 3090 cards are ready to be replaced by something much more powerful, I will be able to sell those cards on the used market as capable gaming cards. They will return a significant fraction of their value. With a retired ASIC miner, the financial return is zero.



So with all these advantages, a GPU rig must be way, way more expensive than an ASIC miner... right? Well, wrong. My machine cost me just a touch over $7,800 USD. And keep in mind, I'm an amateur; I just got into this game 6 months ago. I very likely paid too much for a lot of the components. A seasoned shopper could probably have spent significantly less.



So, that's the choice. You can spend $14,000 for a machine that demands 3,000 watts of 220 Volt power, screams its head off 24/7, and can only do one thing. Or you can spend a little bit more than half as much for a machine that makes more money, needs only 1,000 watts of 110 Volt power, is as quiet as a statue in a church, and can mine practically any cryptocurrency on the planet.



So, the next time you see someone drooling over their brand new ASIC miner, laugh at them. They deserve it. >Charlie