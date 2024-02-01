On the hunt for my next monitor after 10 years on a TN panel

Spin off from the 40" monitor thread discussion to let it get back on topic.
After 10 long years, I finally built my new PC in my signature, 7800x3D, 64GB, and I have a 4080 Super on the way. I am trying to narrow down my monitor choices. My current monitor is a 24" BenQ XL2420TE TN panel and prior it was the Asus VW266H. I was also using ToastyX's Strobelight app which eliminated motion blur and at least as far as I noticed it worked really well. It was definitely noticeable when it was off. I primary played FPS games with the occasional third person shooter like The Division 2, MMO like Guild Wars 2, or Assassin's Creed. All 3 of which along with BF4 are pretty much the last games I played.
Usage: Gaming primarily with maybe a 60/40 split with browsing, youtube, etc, but no movie or television watching
Games: Primarily FPS followed by single player games like Assassin's Creed, Path of Exile, Grim Dawn, etc.
Budget: $1500 but would prefer to be around a $1000 or less
I have only ever used TN panels when gaming so I have zero experience with OLED, VA, or IPS even my TV is a Plasma still so I don't know what will and won't bother me other than motion blur. I have always read that TN panels have the worst images, but I have never noticed anything off on my monitors. I do have concerns about what I have read and seen with OLED for burn-in since I really don't want to baby the monitor. My other concern is some of what I have seen with text rendering. I already wear readers when working on the computer
The options I have boiled down to are the following, but open to other ideas. I would prefer to buy locally which means Best Buy or Costco just for easy returns.
1. Go 49" ultrawide 32:9 like the LG 49WQ95C-W.AUS for $1499 from BB or the Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED for $1299 before adding the 4 year $169 BB warranty.
2. Go 34" 21:9 like the Alienware AW3423DWF from BB for $999 and keep the 24" 1080p as a second monitor
3. Go 27" 16:9 while keeping the 24" 1080p as a second monitor eventually retiring the 24" and upgrading to a 21:9 or 32:9 by the end of the year or early next as the new panels come out
Concerns: Jumping to 32:9 would be a big leap and being my only monitor I would probably lean towards an IPS panel so something like the LG 49WQ95C-W.AUS for $1499 from BB, but reviews aren't the best at sites like rtings. There is the Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED for $1299 from BB. Samsung does exclude burn in though from my understanding BB's extended warranty will cover it for 4 years for $169.
This is why I keep leaning more towards option 2 and something like the Alienware AW3423DWF from BB for $999. Even though it is an OLED with a second monitor I could potentially push myself to do more browsing on the old 24" though I could see that habit start to slip. Alienware does include a 3 year burn in warranty though.
Option 3 I haven't really found anything jumping out at me but it would be more of a stop gap to hold me over for a year or so until I figure out what I like and don't like about current panels. I would also probably look at 1440p just to get used to something above 1080p.
Additiona details:
My desk is two desks pushed together to form an L in the center of the family foom. The desk is behind the couch and I can view my TV over my current monitor. On the left side I have the kitchen bar counter which overlaps the side desk and the other is the walkway before the large glass sliding doors. The room has no rear light to worry about, but is in no way a dark room. During the day I rarely turn on the lights due to the natural lighting and at night I mainly use the overhead kitchen lights. With the desk behind the couch, I am somewhat limited on mounting options since I don't want anyone to bang their heads on it and I don't know how well this desk would take to anything beyond a clamp. I do like being able to watch TV over my current monitor which is why I am aiming for something comparable to a 24" in height though 27" would also work. My Fractal Torrent sits on my desk though considering one of those rolling CPU carts with a shelf above the torrent if I put it between the two desks or at the end of the desk.
