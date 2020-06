On Hold! FS: i5 8500 Combo and extra, trade for SLR Camera or 2TB NVMe

On Hold for now!If you are a scammer or bad trader, leave now! I have been with PayPal since Day 1 and I will fight any scam attempt with all my free time, as I really hate scammers! I will video record the serial numbers, conditions of all items and my packaging of the items to fight fraud.Terms and Conditions - Please include your Heatware in your initial PM as I only deal with folks with solid, 10+ recent Heatware feedback.Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/96001/to Method of Payment: Paypal Goods and Services with Invoice, Local Cash (94538 or 95831), or TradeShipping: UPS GroundNow on to the items -i5 8500/ MSI MB/G.Skill memory combo. I will NOT part out this combo so please don't ask. Used by the intern for about 3 months and then the intern became an employee. Not hiring anyone for a while so I was going to use it for HTPC but I am so busy I hardly watch anything.Intel i5 8500, never OC, no original box but shipped in protective clam shellMSI B360 Gaming Plus, has original box and all accessories and I/O Shield. Takes up to 2666MHz memoryG.Skill 2x8GB, 16GB total DDR4-2400 Aegis, no original box but shipped in Kingston memory packagePrice: $280 shippedTrade: I strongly prefer to sell the combo, but may consider trading for a good condition and quality SLR Camera or 2TB NVMe.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Additional options if you buy the combo. NOT selling them individually. Add a computer case and you will have a good complete midrange system.*** CPU Cooler ***Cooler Master Hyper 212 LED, Brand new sealed. +$30*** GPU ***ASUS Strix GTX 980, no original box but in anti-static bag, +$110*** SSDs ***Crucial M500 240GB, got this in a trade, no original box, +$20Samsung 850 Pro 256GB, got this in a trade, no original box, +$30OCZ Trion 480GB, Brand new never used but original box is opened. +$50*** Hard drive ***Seagate Barracuda 1TB, no original box but it is new and sealed in anti-static bag, +$20*** Power Supply ***Cougar A760, Brand new in box but opened and tested. +$40Corsair VS 600, Brand new in box but opened and tested. +$45Corsair CX 430M semi-modular, Brand new in box but opened and tested. +$40If you buy a complete system and I can fit them all in one box, we can talk about a shipping discount.