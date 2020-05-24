On Hold! FS: i5 8500 Combo and extra, trade for SLR Camera or 2TB NVMe

On Hold for now!
If you are a scammer or bad trader, leave now! I have been with PayPal since Day 1 and I will fight any scam attempt with all my free time, as I really hate scammers! I will video record the serial numbers, conditions of all items and my packaging of the items to fight fraud.
Terms and Conditions - Please include your Heatware in your initial PM as I only deal with folks with solid, 10+ recent Heatware feedback.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/96001/to
Method of Payment: Paypal Goods and Services with Invoice, Local Cash (94538 or 95831), or Trade
Shipping: UPS Ground
Now on to the items -
i5 8500/ MSI MB/G.Skill memory combo. I will NOT part out this combo so please don't ask. Used by the intern for about 3 months and then the intern became an employee. Not hiring anyone for a while so I was going to use it for HTPC but I am so busy I hardly watch anything.
Intel i5 8500, never OC, no original box but shipped in protective clam shell
https://www.newegg.com/core-i5-8th-gen-intel-core-i5-8500/p/N82E16819117883
MSI B360 Gaming Plus, has original box and all accessories and I/O Shield. Takes up to 2666MHz memory
https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/B360-Gaming-PLUS
G.Skill 2x8GB, 16GB total DDR4-2400 Aegis, no original box but shipped in Kingston memory package
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-16gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820232251
Price: $280 shipped
Trade: I strongly prefer to sell the combo, but may consider trading for a good condition and quality SLR Camera or 2TB NVMe.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Additional options if you buy the combo. NOT selling them individually. Add a computer case and you will have a good complete midrange system.
*** CPU Cooler ***
Cooler Master Hyper 212 LED, Brand new sealed. +$30
https://www.newegg.com/cooler-master-hyper-212-led-rr-212l-16pr-r1/p/N82E16835103218
*** GPU ***
ASUS Strix GTX 980, no original box but in anti-static bag, +$110
https://www.asus.com/us/Graphics-Cards/STRIXGTX980DC2OC4GD5/
*** SSDs ***
Crucial M500 240GB, got this in a trade, no original box, +$20
https://www.newegg.com/crucial-m500-240gb/p/N82E16820148694
Samsung 850 Pro 256GB, got this in a trade, no original box, +$30
https://www.newegg.com/samsung-850-pro-256gb/p/N82E16820147360
OCZ Trion 480GB, Brand new never used but original box is opened. +$50
https://www.newegg.com/ocz-trion-150-480gb/p/N82E16820228143
*** Hard drive ***
Seagate Barracuda 1TB, no original box but it is new and sealed in anti-static bag, +$20
https://www.newegg.com/seagate-barracuda-st31000524as-1tb/p/N82E16822148697
https://i.imgur.com/d60Itwy.jpg
*** Power Supply ***
Cougar A760, Brand new in box but opened and tested. +$40
https://www.newegg.com/cougar-a-series-a760-760w/p/N82E16817553010
https://i.imgur.com/SrnEOkt.jpg
Corsair VS 600, Brand new in box but opened and tested. +$45
https://www.newegg.com/corsair-vs-series-vs600-600w/p/N82E16817139197
https://i.imgur.com/vshqqd8.jpg
Corsair CX 430M semi-modular, Brand new in box but opened and tested. +$40
https://www.newegg.com/corsair-cxm-series-cx430m-430w/p/N82E16817139049
https://i.imgur.com/RgoYZyX.jpg
If you buy a complete system and I can fit them all in one box, we can talk about a shipping discount.
