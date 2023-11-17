Zarathustra[H]
Extremely [H]
So,
100gig Intel Omni-Patch adapters have become really cheap on eBay.
I've been trying to read up on Omni-path, but a lot of it is industry jargon gibberish to me.
My question for someone who knows more about this stuff than I do, is there any way to use these Omni-Path adapters as ethernet adapters, or in an ethernet-like manner?
I'm envisioning a direct link using a QSFP28 DAC. Would be nice if I could push files over it via NFS and/or SMB, direct machine to machine.
I have no idea if this might work.
Appreciate any thoughts.
