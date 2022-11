motqalden said: Might be windows doesnt have default driver for the nic. Do you have a spare usb wifi adapter you can plugin to let you run windows update? If not then manually download the driver from manufacturer on another computer and transfer and install from a usb flash drive Click to expand...

Yes but how do I get on the laptop once I download the driver on another computer and put it on the usb flash drive. I know put it on the hard drive of the new laptop or install it from the usb flash drive but how do I install it or let it use it ?