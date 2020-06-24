Olympus quits camera business after 84 years

This is bad for consumers, but that's obvious. Wonder if they had technology and patents that could have been absorbed into other companies?

"The company also faced a major financial scandal involving senior executives in 2011.

Olympus is now seeking to strike a deal to carve off the camera part of its business so that its brands - such as Zuiko lenses - can be used in new products by another firm, Japan Industrial Partners.

In a statement, the Japanese company said that it was business as usual until then.

"We believe this is the right step to preserve the legacy of the brand," the statement said.

On social media, however, its UK team accepted that fans "may have many questions".

"We ask for your patience... Olympus sees this potential transfer as an opportunity to enable our imaging business to grow and delight both long-time and new photography enthusiasts," it said.

Olympus Corporation, however, will continue.

The company never stopped making microscopes, and has turned its optical technology to other scientific and medical equipment such as endoscopes."

https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-53165293
 
I used to have an Olympus 1.3MP digital camera back in the early 2000s that worked great.
Their products, at least up until recently, always seemed to be fairly high quality, but with the paradigm shift to smartphones, its not too surprising something like this would happen to a consumer camera company.

At least they are staying in the scientific and medical technology fields.
 
Aurelius

pendragon1 said:
dont know anyone that has one, they all have canon or nikon. also, not tech news.
It's absolutely tech news! It affects your access to mirrorless cameras and DSLRs. The mirrorless PEN cameras were pretty slick early on. And I'd say the main threat to Olympus is Sony's still quite strong mirrorless lineup -- Canon and Nikon are secondary since they're still mostly focused on DSLRs.
 
BassTek

I don't think it affects consumers much because everyone is buying Canon, Nikon, Sony and Fuji stuff as pendragon1 pointed out. If this was a two horse race then I would be concerned.
 
everything has some kind of technology. it is funny some people say they don't care about technology yet they still use it every day of their lives.
 
TheBuzzer said:
everything has some kind of technology. it is funny some people say they don't care about technology yet they still use it every day of their lives.
who said that? its funny that some people feel the need to put words into others mouths. guess we can start posting car news to the tech news as there is tech/computers in modern cars...
 
They haven't been a real serious contended in the camera business since the film era.

It's a shame, but its the way the world works. Smartphones have gotten so good at taking pictures that there is little reason for most people to own standalone cameras anymore. With that shrink in the market, the volume just isn't there to support as many competitors as before.

These days if you are buying a camera, you are likely either a professional or prosumer/hobbyist photographer buying a DSLR.

I can't help but wonder how far behind them Sony's Alpha line of cameras are.

I almost never see anyone who uses anything but Nikon or Canon anymore.
 
