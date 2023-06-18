Olimex Unveils a Low-Cost Espressif ESP32-C6 RISC-V Evaluation Board

erek
Kewl, another RISC-V board entering the arena
“To this, Usunov has added four relays capable of handling 10A at 240VAC, and four opto-isolated inputs good for up to 30VDC. There's a general-purpose input/output (GPIO) connector for additional hardware, along with two of Olimex's in-house UEXT connectors for solder-free expansion, a USB Type-C port for programming, and a user-programmable button. There's also support for power supplies from 6 to 50VDC, Usunov confirms.
The primary feature of the ESP32-C6 is the triple-mode radio, which combines high-performance single-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with Bluetooth 5 Low Energy (BLE) and IEEE 802.15.4 — the latter offering support for Zigbee, Thread, 6LoWPAN, WirelessHART, MiWi, and other low-rate wireless personal area network standards. Espressif positions it as ideal for smart home projects, in particular those using the Matter interoperability standard — thanks to its support for both Wi-Fi and Thread connectivity.
More information on the upcoming board is available on the Olimex blog, while stock is expected to reach the store at the end of the month for €15 (around $16.50).”
Source: https://www.hackster.io/news/olimex...d-for-matter-and-smart-home-work-9cbb83a97f5e
